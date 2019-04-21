Alice Steuart Haughton Rice



- - Alice Steuart Haughton Rice, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully into the presence of God on Monday morning, April 8, 2019, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. She was 87.



Alice was raised in Wallingford, Connecticut, and graduated from Wellesley College, where she met her devoted husband of over 65 years, West Point cadet David Kemper Rice. They traveled the world together as a dedicated Army family, sharing the joys of parenting their five children. Alice and David earned their Master's degrees together in Political Science at Temple University, where she was the first female graduate from the program, before settling down happily in Greensboro, NC for 43 years.



Alice had a deep love of God and neighbor. She served at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church (Greensboro, NC) for decades on the altar guild and volunteered across the Piedmont in numerous capacities — she was especially known for her piano playing at nursing homes and family gatherings. Everywhere they lived, from Germany to Hawai'i and many army posts and towns in between, Alice served as scoutmaster, choir director, and organist. Her steadfast faith, positive presence, charming elegance, and joie de vivre made everyone with whom she came into contact feel loved and encouraged.



Writing was Alice's primary gift. With a keen mind and intuition, she used words to brighten up her communities. As a patriotic young officer's wife, she wrote a popular play called "The Basic Black Dress" that is still enjoyed on U.S. Army posts around the world. She taught English at George Washington University and edited graduate theses at UNC-Greensboro. Alice also lovingly wrote four volumes of family history with intensive research and poetic grace.



Alice will be remembered with tremendous love and gratitude in her favorite annual summer perch - smiling broadly in a white rocking chair looking over the Oak Island beaches, past the American flag waving in the wind, and enjoying the view of her family in the sand and ocean.



She is survived by four of her children: The Rev. Margaret Rice Hodgkins and her husband Robin of Southport, CT; David Kemper Rice, Jr. and his wife Cindy of Beaufort, NC; Kirkland Haughton Rice and his wife Blair of Holly Springs, NC; and Louise ("Charley") Rice Thompson and her husband Robert of Saluda, NC; also ten grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. David, Sr. will live in Hendersonville, NC, near Charley and her family.



A lakeside celebration of Alice's life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on May 9, 2019 at Kanuga Episcopal Conference Center in Hendersonville, NC. Later this summer, she will be buried beside her son, John Kirkland Rice, at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of her life may be sent to the Alice H. Rice Fund at Muddy Sneakers, please call (828) 862-5560 or donate online at www.muddysneakers.org. Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary