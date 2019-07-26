Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Allan Hunter Obituary
Allan Hunter

Marshall - Rex "Allan" Hunter ("Papa"), 62, of Oak Grove Road, returned to his heavenly home on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

A funeral service will be held 3:00PM Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Flowers are appreciated, or donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservices.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 26, 2019
