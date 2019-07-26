|
Allan Hunter
Marshall - Rex "Allan" Hunter ("Papa"), 62, of Oak Grove Road, returned to his heavenly home on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
A funeral service will be held 3:00PM Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Flowers are appreciated, or donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 26, 2019