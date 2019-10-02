|
Allan Johannes Laukka
Swannanoa - Allan Johannes Laukka, age 87, of Swannanoa, NC, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in Portland, ME. He was born on April 24, 1932 in New York City, NY to the late Arne John Laukka and Aino Amanda Serafina Gronroos. Allan was a United States Air Force and Korean War Veteran. He also worked for customer relations as a claim clerk for the U.S. Post Office and was a member of Swannanoa First Baptist Church. Along with his parents, Allan was also predeceased by his first wife and mother of his children and his brother Henry Laukka who was killed in a plane crash. He is survived by his wife, Sisko Sylvia Helena Tervo Laukka "Helena"; his sons, Terry Laukka of Warren, ME and Kevin Laukka of Waldoboro, ME; his daughters, Sherri Lynn Donaldson of Lake Worth, FL and Tracy Wyllie of Union, ME; his brother, Leo Laukka of Union, ME; his three grandchildren; his five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews in Finland.
A memorial service will be held at 12:30pm, Friday, October 11, 2019 at Swannanoa First Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the West Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain, NC. Rev. Dr. Jeff Dowdy, Rev. Dan Snyder and Chaplin Jeremiah Richards will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Building for Eternity First Baptist Church at 503 Park Street, Swannanoa, NC 28778 or to Valor Hospice at 1100 Tunnel Road, Asheville, NC 28805. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Laukka Family. The online memorial register is available at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Oct. 2, 2019