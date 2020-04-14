|
|
Allen Berger Hope
Allen Berger Hope passed away on April 12, 2020, at 90 years old.
Allen was a kind man with a dry wit who loved his family; was a foreign car aficionado; loved animals, fostering retired racing greyhounds for many years; and was an avid runner, having completed the Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, D.C. in 1983. He was a Marine Corps veteran, having served in the Korean War and was presented with the Republic of Korea "Korean War Service Medal" by the U.S. Congress in September 2002.
Allen was predeceased by his beloved wife, Sylvia Hope (nee Shriber). He is survived by his loving children, Michele Hope (Rabbi Harry Rosenfeld), and Mindy Hope (Thomas) Brennan.
Funeral Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Greyhound Friends Of North Carolina, P.O. Box 746, Summerfield, NC 27358 or online at www.greyhoundfriends.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020