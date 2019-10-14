Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Moss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen H. Moss


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen H. Moss Obituary
Allen H. Moss

Asheville - Allen H. Moss went to be with our Lord the 12th of October, 2019, at the age of 76.

A native and resident of Asheville, NC, Allen graduated from Clyde A. Erwin High School in 1961. He attended Emma United Methodist Church as well as Keys Vineyard Community Church in Big Pine Key, FL. He was the prosperous owner of Moss Enterprises Inc.

Allen will be remembered as a successful businessman, a world traveler, an avid fisherman, a loving father, caring grandfather, and devoted husband. He also had a strong passion for gardening. Allen was known for his love of sharing his bounty with friends, family, and neighbors.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Moss; four children: Brenda Doescher, Jeff Hawkins (wife Traci Hawkins), Julie Trembeczki and Debra Ingle; 9 grandchildren; 2 step-daughters and 6 step-grandchildren; and brother, Harold A. Moss and his wife, Joan Moss.

Funeral Services will be held in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home on Thursday, October 17, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Green Hills Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emma United Methodist Church.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now