Allen H. Moss
Asheville - Allen H. Moss went to be with our Lord the 12th of October, 2019, at the age of 76.
A native and resident of Asheville, NC, Allen graduated from Clyde A. Erwin High School in 1961. He attended Emma United Methodist Church as well as Keys Vineyard Community Church in Big Pine Key, FL. He was the prosperous owner of Moss Enterprises Inc.
Allen will be remembered as a successful businessman, a world traveler, an avid fisherman, a loving father, caring grandfather, and devoted husband. He also had a strong passion for gardening. Allen was known for his love of sharing his bounty with friends, family, and neighbors.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Moss; four children: Brenda Doescher, Jeff Hawkins (wife Traci Hawkins), Julie Trembeczki and Debra Ingle; 9 grandchildren; 2 step-daughters and 6 step-grandchildren; and brother, Harold A. Moss and his wife, Joan Moss.
Funeral Services will be held in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home on Thursday, October 17, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Green Hills Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emma United Methodist Church.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019