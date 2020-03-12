|
|
Allen Ivory Brailsford
"To laugh often and much; To win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; To earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends; To appreciate beauty; To find the best in others; To leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch or a redeemed social condition; To know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived; This is to have succeeded" Ralph Waldo Emmerson
Allen Ivory Brailsford, beloved husband of Lynn Hines Bailey Brailsford departed this life on Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was born March 25, 1944, and was the son of the late Emma Julia Oliver and Willie Friendly Brailsford, Sr.
Allen was a man who was full of life, a great entertainer and chef extraordinaire. At an early age, Allen became a member of Liberty Hill A.M.E. Church where he was active in Sunday school and the Young Adults Choir. Allen was an avid reader and an excellent student in high school. In 1964 he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he served in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1968. He later moved to New York and continued his education at Fordham University. Allen graduated in 1977 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business and Economics. He worked 14 years at Macy's as Councillor Operations and Expense Planning Manager. Subsequently, he moved to Teaneck, New Jersey and worked at Syms Corporation where he retired as Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer with 23 years and 6 months of service. While living in Teaneck, Allen was very active in Teaneck United Methodist Church serving on the Board as Treasurer.
After his retirement, Allen and his lovely wife Lynn of 38 years moved to Asheville, North Carolina in 2009. He embraced his new community and was involved in numerous organizations. He served as Vice-Chair, Asheville Green Works; Board member, Wilma Dykeman Legacy; Committee member, Inclusion, Osher Life Long Learning Institute; Strategic Planning Committee, Osher Life Long Learning Institute; Facilitator, Men's Wisdom Works; Citizens Police Advisory Committee, City of Asheville and Reading Coach.
Allen will forever be remembered by his wife, Lynn, mother-in-law, Marianna Bailey of Asheville, NC; siblings, Isabelle Jackson of Sumter; Loretta (Ernest) Fullwood of Leland, NC; Joyce Jenkins of Grayson, GA; Joe M. Brailsford of Ridgefield Park, NJ; Gwendolyn Brailsford-Cato of Raleigh, NC; Willie Friendly (Debra) Brailsford, Jr. of Orangeburg; Eddie H. Brailsford of Greensboro, NC; Rosetta (Troy) Hamilton of West Chester, Ohio; Thelma Limehouse of Wentzville, MO; and Sandra (Stephen) Brooks of Duluth, GA; Brother-in-law Thomas (Tricia) Bailey; Sister-in-law, Nan Bailey; an honorary brother, William (Doris) Dallas of Summerton, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Charlie Benjamin and Clyde Leslie Brailsford.
The funeral wll be at 11 a.m. March 14, Liberty Hill AME in Summerton, S.C.
A memorial will be at 2 p.m. March 22, at Jubilee in Asheville, N.C. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Allen's charity, Asheville GreenWorks, at ashevillegreenworks.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020