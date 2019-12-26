|
|
Allen Merrill, Jr.
Asheville - Allen Merrill, Jr, of Asheville, NC, passed away after a brief illness on December 24, 2019. Allen was 61 years old. He served proudly and retired from the US Air Force. He is survived by his son Jacob (Kira) Merrill, grandchildren Hudson and Aizlin Merrill of Edmond, OK, son Christopher Merrill of Oklahoma City, OK and daughter Casey Merrill of Edmond, OK. He is also survived by his father, Allen Merrill, Sr. of Asheville, NC, brother Don (Lillian) Merrill of San Antonio, TX, brother Jeff (Karen) Merrill of Gloucester, VA, sister Betty (Tom) Kovach of Riverview, FL and sister Julie (Greg) Peters of Harrisburg, PA. He was preceded in death by his mother Claire Merrill and his brother Rick Merrill. He was also greatly loved and will be missed by many nieces, nephews, and other family members. Inurnment will be at Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019