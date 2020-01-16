|
Allen Wayne "Wayne-O" Ingle
Weaverville - Allen Wayne Ingle "Wayne-O", age 80, of Weaverville, died Sunday, January 12, 2020.
Wayne was born June 4, 1939 in Buncombe County to the late Leonard and Elva Green Ingle; he grew up in West Asheville and lived in the Weaverville community most of his life. Wayne was a food broker and sold to Ingles for 40 years; he owned Stoney Knob Grocery, was the general manager for ATLAS Marketing and Advantage Marketing. He founded the North Asheville Youth Football league and coached little league. Wayne was an active member of Weaverville United Methodist Church and was active in the Methodist's Men's Group; he was an active volunteer in church, schools and other organizations.
Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Joyce Ingle; sons, David Ingle and wife Elaine, and Jeff Ingle and wife Robin all of Weaverville; grandchildren, Aaron Ingle and wife Sarah, Alex Ingle and wife Kristin all of Charlotte, Ketner Ingle, McKenzie Ingle and Parker Ingle all of Weaverville; great grandchild, May Ingle and one on the way; sisters, Nancy Shook and husband Bill of Candler, and Elaine Duncan and husband Burnie of Asheville; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Ronnie and Brenda Rhinehart.
His memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverends Linda Kelly and Deval Mason will officiate. Private burial will be in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, Asheville.
The family will greet friends following the service at the funeral home, at other times the family will be at the home.
Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider: , Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or go to www.giftfunds.stjude.org and search Wayne Ingle memorial fund.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Jan. 16, 2020