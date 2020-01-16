Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
Visitation
Following Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
Allen Wayne "Wayne-O" Ingle


1939 - 2020
Allen Wayne "Wayne-O" Ingle Obituary
Allen Wayne "Wayne-O" Ingle

Weaverville - Allen Wayne Ingle "Wayne-O", age 80, of Weaverville, died Sunday, January 12, 2020.

Wayne was a food broker and sold to Ingles for 40 years; he owned Stoney Knob Grocery, was the general manager for ATLAS Marketing and Advantage Marketing. He founded the North Asheville Youth Football league and coached little league. Wayne was an active member of Weaverville United Methodist Church and was active in the Methodist's Men's Group; he was an active volunteer in church, schools and other organizations.

Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Joyce Ingle; sons, David Ingle and wife Elaine, and Jeff Ingle and wife Robin all of Weaverville; grandchildren, Aaron Ingle and wife Sarah, Alex Ingle and wife Kristin all of Charlotte, Ketner Ingle, McKenzie Ingle and Parker Ingle all of Weaverville; great grandchild, May Ingle and one on the way; sisters, Nancy Shook and husband Bill of Candler, and Elaine Duncan and husband Burnie of Asheville; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Ronnie and Brenda Rhinehart.

His memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverends Linda Kelly and Deval Mason will officiate. Private burial will be in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, Asheville.

The family will greet friends following the service at the funeral home, at other times the family will be at the home.

Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider: , Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or go to www.giftfunds.stjude.org and search Wayne Ingle memorial fund.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Ingle's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Jan. 16, 2020
