Allene Mitchell Burnette
Asheville - Allene Mitchell Burnette, born September 10, 1928, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side Monday, March 30, 2020. She was a native of Haywood County and has resided in Asheville for the past 63 years.
She was the wife of the late Herbert Whitney Burnette for 56 years; mother of the late Denise Burnette Sprinkle; and sister of the late Charles Mitchell and Elizabeth Mehaffey.
Early on, she worked at the family owned restaurant, Burnette's Café, which began a passion for cooking that she continued to pass down to her family. She loved to garden and plant flowers and had the rarest ability to grow anything. She was an active member and truly the backbone of Sardis United Methodist Church for 46 years. During her membership at Sardis, she was president of the United Methodist Women, Administrative Council Chair, Pastor-Parish Relations Chair, and Historian.
She was a beloved housewife, Mother, Grandmother and "G" Nanny. She truly was a hero and an amazing role model. Her strength was steadfast. She was the foundation of the family, the strongest most selfless person we've ever known, and impacted countless people in her lifetime. She had a gentle, enduring spirit. Her family and friends could always rely on her sustained strength.
She is survived by her five children, Whitney Sprinkle of the home and her caregiver, Matthew Sprinkle (Laura) of Asheville, Rick Mitchell (Mary Lynn) of Georgia, stepson Richard Burnette (Betty) of Horseshoe, and stepdaughter Carolyn Ingram (Charles) of Kenansville; two grandchildren, Kristen Seelig (Sam) and Megan Quinn (Jason) of Etowah; and four great-grandchildren Ryan Sprinkle, Jase Quinn, Madison and Mason Seelig.
A private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with a celebration of life to follow at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Sardis United Methodist Church, 897 Brevard Rd., Asheville, NC 28806.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020