Allison Webb
Old Fort - Allison "Caroline" Webb, 36, of Old Fort, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 after an extended illness. The daughter of Ray Webb and Cindy Hampton Webb and sister of Rebecca Webb, Caroline was born April 7, 1983 at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
Caroline was predeceased by her grandmother, Brenda Smith Webb of Oakley. In addition to her parents and sister she is survived by her grandparents John R. Webb Sr. of Oakley, Danny S. Hampton Sr. of Old Fort, and Carolyn Harris Hampton of Marion. She is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
After attending Owen High School and Appalachian State University, Caroline worked as a medical records specialist for 13 years at Parkway Medical Group.
A lifelong musician, Caroline was the Worship Director at Reed Memorial Baptist Church, Interim Worship Director at Trinity of Fairview, and was part of the Worship Team at Grace Community Church in Marion. Family was very important to her and having no children of her own, she fiercely loved all the "littles" in her life. She also loved classic movies and books, long drives on the Blue Ridge Parkway, and a rousing board game with her cousins. Above all, Caroline loved Jesus and expressing that love through worship.
There will be a gathering of friends and family at Trinity of Fairview on Friday, June 7, at 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. A private graveside service for family will be held Saturday morning, June 8. A public service will be held at Grace Community Church in Marion, on Saturday, June 8, at 2:00 p.m. This service will be streamed live on Caroline's Facebook page and on Grace Community Church's Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Freedom Life Ministries via www.freedomlifeministries.org or by mail to P.O. Box 1134, Marion N.C. 28752
Westmoreland Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 4, 2019