|
|
Alma "Topsy" Worley Lawing
Arden - Alma "Topsy" Worley Lawing, 76, of Arden, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Laurels of Greentree Ridge.
A native of Haywood County, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Lottie Parham Worley. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Daryl Mashburn and Jeffrey Lawing as well as three brothers, Albert, Amos and Alvin Worley and a sister, Annette Sizemore.
Alma's passion was her love for her family. She is survived by her two sons, Ron Mashburn of Arden and John Lawing of Asheville; one daughter, Jill Lawing Crowe (Daniel) of Seneca, SC; one sister, Alice King of Canton; eight grandchildren, Ben, Jeremy, Daniel, Seth, Marshall, Shaina, Joshua, and Renee; nine great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 5:00 PM on Sunday, March 8, 2020 in the Chapel of Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian. Her family will receive friends at the funeral home following the service until 7:00 PM.
To leave a condolence or to share a fond memory of Alma, please visit her obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020