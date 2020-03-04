Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma Lawing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma Worley "Topsy" Lawing

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alma Worley "Topsy" Lawing Obituary
Alma "Topsy" Worley Lawing

Arden - Alma "Topsy" Worley Lawing, 76, of Arden, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Laurels of Greentree Ridge.

A native of Haywood County, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Lottie Parham Worley. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Daryl Mashburn and Jeffrey Lawing as well as three brothers, Albert, Amos and Alvin Worley and a sister, Annette Sizemore.

Alma's passion was her love for her family. She is survived by her two sons, Ron Mashburn of Arden and John Lawing of Asheville; one daughter, Jill Lawing Crowe (Daniel) of Seneca, SC; one sister, Alice King of Canton; eight grandchildren, Ben, Jeremy, Daniel, Seth, Marshall, Shaina, Joshua, and Renee; nine great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 5:00 PM on Sunday, March 8, 2020 in the Chapel of Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian. Her family will receive friends at the funeral home following the service until 7:00 PM.

To leave a condolence or to share a fond memory of Alma, please visit her obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -