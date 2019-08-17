|
|
Alonzo W. Robinson
Leicester - Alonzo W. Robinson, 86, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Emerald Ridge Rehabilitation Center.
A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, he was a son of the late Fate Robinson and Clora Meadows Robinson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Martha Ann Head Robinson; sisters: Ruby Buckner, Robbie Ramsey, Jeanette Lassiter; and brothers: Vono Robinson and Wayne Robinson.
Mr. Robinson worked for Burlington Industries for 35 years and was a tobacco and cattle farmer. He also enjoyed bee keeping.
Surviving are his sons: Danny Robinson and Darrell Robinson both of Leicester; sister, Gladys Banks and husband Ken of Riceville; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 1 PM Monday, August 19, 2019 at Brick United Methodist Church Cemetery, 3252 New Leicester Hwy, Leicester, NC, with the Rev. Gary Fender officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the cemetery.
Anders-Rice Funeral Home is assisting the Robinson family.
To sign Mr. Robinson's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 17, 2019