Altha Teresa "Terry" Padgett Holt died Friday, May 1, 2020, at her home in Hot Springs, North Carolina. She was sixty-five.

Terry was born November 19, 1954 to Mary Opal Rector and Herman Padgett in Newport, Tennessee. She graduated from Hot Spring High School. Terry worked with the Madison County School system, and had just retired at the time of her death.

Surviving Terry is her husband of forty-seven years Clarence Gene Holt; children Terri Jean Holt of Mars Hill, North Carolina, and Jamie Ryan Holt (Cara) of Fort Jackson, South Carolina; siblings Betty Jenkins and Don Padgett of Asheville, North Carolina, Bobby Padgett (Beth) of Black Mountain, North Carolina, and Lonnie Padgett of Colorado; and grandchildren Michael Deckrow (Samantha) of Hot Springs, North Carolina, Cinnamon Holt of Mars Hill, North Carolina, and Jacob, Michaela, Emma, Justin, Alexandria and Oliver Holt, all of Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

Terry was preceded in death by her parents, and by two siblings, Gail Barnett and Tommy Padgett.

Terry's family extends a special thanks to the staff of Hot Springs Elementary School and to Madison Homecare and Hospice.

A memorial service will be announced and held at a later time. Financial contributions may be made to the family to aid with funeral expenses.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 6 to May 7, 2020
