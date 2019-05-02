|
Alva Louise Banks
Swannanoa - Alva Louise Banks, 62, of Swannanoa, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
Mrs. Banks was born April 26, 1957 in Haywood County to the late Avel and Edith Fuller Tipton. She was a member of Swannanoa Valley Independent Missionary Baptist Church. Alva loved the Lord and her church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Herman Banks.
Alva is survived by her daughter, Shannon Clancy (Chad); son, Tony Banks (Jessica); brothers, Richard, Roger, and Bobby Tipton; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The family will receive friends Friday, May 3, 2019 from 11:00 to 12:00pm at Harwood Home for Funerals with a Celebration of Life service immediately following. Burial will be in Fuller Family Cemetery.
Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 2, 2019