Services
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
View Map
More Obituaries for Alva Banks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alva Louise Banks


1957 - 2019
Alva Louise Banks Obituary
Alva Louise Banks

Swannanoa - Alva Louise Banks, 62, of Swannanoa, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

Mrs. Banks was born April 26, 1957 in Haywood County to the late Avel and Edith Fuller Tipton. She was a member of Swannanoa Valley Independent Missionary Baptist Church. Alva loved the Lord and her church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Herman Banks.

Alva is survived by her daughter, Shannon Clancy (Chad); son, Tony Banks (Jessica); brothers, Richard, Roger, and Bobby Tipton; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

The family will receive friends Friday, May 3, 2019 from 11:00 to 12:00pm at Harwood Home for Funerals with a Celebration of Life service immediately following. Burial will be in Fuller Family Cemetery.

Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals.

www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 2, 2019
