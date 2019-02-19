|
Alvin Bernard Babich
Hickory - Alvin Bernard Babich, 89, of Hickory passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by his family.
Born May 26, 1929, in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Al Babich and Min Schuman Babich.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, Sally, Arlene, and Beverly.
He is survived by his wife Loretta Anderson Babich of the home; his daughters Deborah Stevenson (Jim) of California, Robin Wager of Mooresville and Meredith Beatty (Thomas) of Moorseville; grandchildren, Christian Wager of Mooresville, Shamus Beatty of Mooresville, Ashling Beatty of Mooresville, and Skye Stevenson of California; and his sister, Rhoda Azar of Brooklyn, NY.
A gathering of friends will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Hickory Funeral Home. Burial will take place at a later date in New Montefiore Cemetery in New York.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 19, 2019