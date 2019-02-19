Services
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Alvin Babich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvin Bernard Babich


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alvin Bernard Babich Obituary
Alvin Bernard Babich

Hickory - Alvin Bernard Babich, 89, of Hickory passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by his family.

Born May 26, 1929, in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Al Babich and Min Schuman Babich.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, Sally, Arlene, and Beverly.

He is survived by his wife Loretta Anderson Babich of the home; his daughters Deborah Stevenson (Jim) of California, Robin Wager of Mooresville and Meredith Beatty (Thomas) of Moorseville; grandchildren, Christian Wager of Mooresville, Shamus Beatty of Mooresville, Ashling Beatty of Mooresville, and Skye Stevenson of California; and his sister, Rhoda Azar of Brooklyn, NY.

A gathering of friends will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Hickory Funeral Home. Burial will take place at a later date in New Montefiore Cemetery in New York.

Online condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com

Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.