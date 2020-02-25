Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:30 PM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alvin Fuller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvin "Woody" Fuller


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alvin "Woody" Fuller Obituary
Alvin "Woody" Fuller

Barnardsville - Alvin "Woody" Fuller age 75, of Barnardsville, died Monday, February 24, 2020.

Woody was born November 25, 1944 in Swain County to the late Rev. Garfield Fuller and Hester Sizemore Fuller; he was a resident of Buncombe County for most of his life. He was a retired plumber from Bartlett Plumbing. He loved to fish and hunt raccoons.

In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his sons, Michael Allen Fuller, and Gregory Eugene Fuller; grandson, Brandon Allen Fuller; and great granddaughter, Charlotte Russell.

Surviving are his wife, Patricia Effler Fuller; daughters, Cynthia Fuller Webb and husband Terry, and Michelle Fuller Letterman and husband Jack, all of Leicester; sons, Eric Fuller and wife Donna of Black Mountain, and Dustin Fuller and wife Amy of Barnardsville; sister, Frances Ramsey of Candler; brother, Paul Fuller of Georgia; eighteen grandchildren and twenty-one great grandchildren.

His funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverends Shane Lunsford and David Hall will officiate. Burial will follow in the Fuller Family part of Grassy Branch Bapt. Church Cemetery, Asheville.

The family will receive friends 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Woody's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -