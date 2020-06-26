Alvin "Eddie" Gaddy
Alvin "Eddie" Gaddy

Mars Hill - Alvin "Eddie" Edward Gaddy, 74, passed away June 25, 2020. Eddie is the son of the late Finn and Rosie Wyatt Gaddy. He was a past Fire Chief of French Broad Fire Department and a longtime member of Cedar Hill Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Drucella P. Gaddy; son, Bennie Gaddy (Margaret) of Mars Hill; sister, Louise Penland of Weaverville; and grandchildren, Remington and Mackey Gaddy.

Eddie retired from Smokey Mountain Machine after 25+ years of employment and most recently worked at Ingles Deli in Mars Hill.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Cedar Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Eddie Rice will officiate. COVID19 precautions are urged by the family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
