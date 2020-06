Alvin "Eddie" GaddyMars Hill - Alvin "Eddie" Edward Gaddy, 74, passed away June 25, 2020. Eddie is the son of the late Finn and Rosie Wyatt Gaddy. He was a past Fire Chief of French Broad Fire Department and a longtime member of Cedar Hill Baptist Church.He is survived by his wife, Drucella P. Gaddy; son, Bennie Gaddy (Margaret) of Mars Hill; sister, Louise Penland of Weaverville; and grandchildren, Remington and Mackey Gaddy.Eddie retired from Smokey Mountain Machine after 25+ years of employment and most recently worked at Ingles Deli in Mars Hill.A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Cedar Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Eddie Rice will officiate. COVID19 precautions are urged by the family.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org