Alvin "Eddie" Gaddy
Mars Hill - Alvin "Eddie" Edward Gaddy, 74, passed away June 25, 2020. Eddie is the son of the late Finn and Rosie Wyatt Gaddy. He was a past Fire Chief of French Broad Fire Department and a longtime member of Cedar Hill Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Drucella P. Gaddy; son, Bennie Gaddy (Margaret) of Mars Hill; sister, Louise Penland of Weaverville; and grandchildren, Remington and Mackey Gaddy.
Eddie retired from Smokey Mountain Machine after 25+ years of employment and most recently worked at Ingles Deli in Mars Hill.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Cedar Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Eddie Rice will officiate. COVID19 precautions are urged by the family.

Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.