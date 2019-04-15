|
|
Amalie Gentry
Candler - Amalie Martha "Maria" Klyszcz Gentry, 89, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Mission Hospital.
Mrs. Gentry was born in Germany on May 26, 1929 to the late Albert and Katrina Klyszcz. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Ray Gentry and her infant son, William Gentry.
The family of Mrs. Gentry will be receiving friends on Tuesday, April 16th, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM in the chapel of Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian.
A graveside service will follow at 1:30 PM at Pisgah View Memorial Park in Candler with Pastor David Gentry and Father Daniel Cosa officiating.
An online memorial guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 15, 2019