Amelda Foster Stoermer
Asheville - Amelda (Amy) Foster Stoermer, 78, of Asheville passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Asheville, NC.
She was an Erwin, TN native and the daughter of the late Harry Roland and Nancy Bradshaw Foster. She and her husband, Bill, lived in many areas of the country prior to settling in Asheville almost 30 years ago.
A graduate of ETSU and a Registered Nurse, Amelda worked in the operating rooms of several hospitals in the Johnson City area.
Amelda loved the mountains, her gardens and plants and spent happy days digging in the dirt. She loved good food, music and the company of family.
In addition to her parents, Amelda was preceded in death by her sister Nancy Carol Foster.
Survivors include: her husband of 37 years, Bill Stoermer; two sons, Michael Muse and Trey Stoermer, and his wife Kelley; two daughters, Kelly Muse, and her husband Neal Reed, and Sue Harris, and her husband Don; one brother, Stephen Foster; and seven grandchildren.
Due to the pandemic, Amelda will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in Evergreen Cemetery, Erwin, TN. A celebration of her life will be scheduled when those who loved her can gather. Additional information will be forthcoming and dependent on the pandemic social gathering guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made "In Memory of Amelda Stoermer", Aston Park Employee Appreciation Fund, 380 Brevard Road, Asheville, NC 28806"
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Stoermer family. (423) 282-1521
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020