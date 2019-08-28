|
Amy Laura Sprinkle
Candler - Amy Laura Sprinkle, 58 of Candler NC, passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a very courageous battle with breast cancer. A graduate of Enka High School, class of '79 and a proud graduate of Montreat College where she graduated with honors.
Amy loved these mountains, loved to fish, loved animals, and loved her community where she coached and mentored so many kids, making a huge impact on their lives. Amy had so many friends from so many walks of life.
She fought her inflammatory breast cancer like a graceful warrior. She never felt sorry for herself or feared what awaited her because, as she said "I know where I'm going". Amy will forever remain in the hearts of so many. She thanked God for giving her the time to say goodbye to her huge family and friends. She found joy in helping them prepare and accept the change coming in their lives.
She is survived by her loving mother Frances Wheeler Sprinkle of the home, Sister Jan Sprinkle Robinson and husband Rick of Candler, Brothers Keith Sprinkle of Asheville and Rick Sprinkle and wife Jane of Ennis Montana, Bruncles Mike Wheeler and wife Gina of Barnardsville and Larry Wheeler and wife Janne of Mars Hill. And countless Nieces and Nephews, friends and loved ones, and those who's lives she touched.
She is proceeded in death by her father Richard Sprinkle and brother Mark Sprinkle.
A memorial service will be held from 5pm to 8pm Thurs, Aug 29th at Hominy Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall.
Amy, may God bless and keep you always, get to work building The Sprinkle House in The Clouds with Mark and Richard, we love you.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 28, 2019