Andrew B. Dattler
Hendersonville - Andrew B. Dattler, 53, of Arden, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Pardee Hospital in Hendersonville. He had been in ill health for the past few years.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the husband of Lisa (Lear) Dattler of Hendersonville, and the son of the late Andrew and Theodora M. "Florida" (Constenson) Dattler.
Andy was known to many of his friends as "BikerDad", he started riding with a dirtbike at the age of 16 and rode "Tail of the Dragon" Highway 129 numerous times, once with his son James on the back. He enjoyed cooking, entertaining our friends, going to meetups and social events of all kinds from fancy to biker rallies. He dearly loved his family and all his chosen family, was a proud and devoted Dad and husband who put others before himself.
Some of his past employers he enjoyed working for were Grove Park Inn as a working chef, Hubbell Distribution in Arden, and Wingfoot Commercial Tire. He used to say "what do you need, what do you want, how can I help you", and loved giving time, talents and contributions to many causes and organizations and participated in toy runs often.
In addition to his wife of 13 years, he is survived by his children, April Dier, James Dattler, and Matthew Dattler; his sisters Mary McGrotty, Andie Lindberg, and Christina Conception; Uncle Laszlo Dattler (Susan); and several cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 1 to May 3, 2020