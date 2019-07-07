|
Andrew "Andy" Jackson Holden
Franklin - Andrew "Andy" Jackson Holden, 86, of Franklin, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Born in Macon County, he was the son of the late William Holden and Bertha Wood Holden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Carolyn McCoy Holden; brothers, Melvin and Ralph; and brother-in-law, Ralph Bell. Andy retired from the US Army in 1972 with the rank of SFC after 20 years of service. After returning to Franklin, he worked as the purchasing agent for Angel Community Hospital for 24 years. He served on the VFW Honor Guard and enjoyed bowling, golfing, square dancing, and playing cards.
He is survived by children, Randy Lamar Holden (Karen) of Glen Allen, VA, Vicki Holden Cole (Kerry) of Franklin, and Sheri Holden Powell (Benny) of Franklin; seven grandchildren, Joshua Freeman (Betina), Ashley Hoover (Chris), Matthew Holden, Chelsea Powell, Benjamin Holden (Emily), Addison Powell, and Stephanie Holden; great-grandchildren, Haley Freeman and Estelle Hoover; sisters, Fannie Holden, Joanne Bell, Cora Shope, and Hattie Young; brothers, Thad Holden and Lonnie Holden; and several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 am, Monday, July 8 in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Dr. Robert Brown will officiate. Burial will be in Rush Cemetery. Military Honors will be conducted by VFW Post 7339 and American Legion Post 108.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Sunday, July 7 at Macon Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Freeman, Addison Powell, Matthew Holden, Benjamin Holden, Clay Talley, and Brud Talley.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 7, 2019