Angelita "Lola" Maynard
Arden - Angelita "Lola" (Stacruz) Maynard, of Pampanga, Philippines, born on June 5, 1927 in Manila, Philippines, to the late Claudia Valencia Sta.Cruz and the late Julian Sta.Cruz, passed away at age 91 on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, in Arden, North Carolina.
She attended Republic Central Colleges. Angelita was the loving wife of the late William H Maynard. She is survived by her sons, Christopher Stacruz, Ernie Stacruz, and Dale Wallace; daughters, Sandra Salazar and Ella Hibberd; grandchildren, Charles Stacruz, Michael Stacruz, Christopher Stacruz, Jr., Ernest Stacruz, Sarah Stacruz, Jonathan Salazar, Diane Salazar, David Salazar, Jonathan James Hibberd, and Patrick Hibberd; and great-grandchildren, Christopher George Stacruz and Benjamin Alikah Stacruz. Angelita enjoyed drawing, painting, crocheting, and cooking (a.k.a. aunt gravy).
A Celebration Of Life Service will be held at 5:00 PM on Saturday, February 23, in the Chapel of Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian. Her family will receive friends at the funeral home immediately following the service.
The guest register is available online at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 22, 2019