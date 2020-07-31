1/1
Anita Dase Pounders
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anita Dase Pounders

Weaverville - Anita Dase Pounders, age 80, died Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Avenue, Weaverville.

Anyone wishing to sign the guest book and pay their respects may drop by West Funeral Home between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020 (the family will not be present).

Flowers are welcome or memorials contributions can be made to Newbridge Baptist Church, "Anita Pounders Memorial Fund", 199 Elkwood Avenue, Asheville, NC 28804.

For Mrs. Pounders' complete obituary please go to www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by West Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved