Anita Dase Pounders
Weaverville - Anita Dase Pounders, age 80, died Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Avenue, Weaverville.
Anyone wishing to sign the guest book and pay their respects may drop by West Funeral Home between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020 (the family will not be present).
Flowers are welcome or memorials contributions can be made to Newbridge Baptist Church, "Anita Pounders Memorial Fund", 199 Elkwood Avenue, Asheville, NC 28804.
For Mrs. Pounders' complete obituary please go to www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com
