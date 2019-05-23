|
Anita Reid
Asheville - Carole Anita Reid, 81, of Asheville, NC departed this life peacefully on May 18, 2019.
Anita was born June 27, 1937 in Asheville, NC, daughter of the late Ruby Roddey Reid and Thomas Peden Reid. Anita moved around as a child, but eventually her family returned home to Asheville, where Anita lived for over fifty years. She graduated from Lee H. Edwards High School, class of 1955. Immediately upon graduation, Anita went to work in the office for First Union bank. After First Union, Anita began working for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company where she worked her way up to become the branch office manager. Anita devoted her career to Metropolitan and after over forty years with the company, she retired to become the primary caregiver for her aging mother. Anita was a lifelong member of Grace Episcopal Church, where she served as a member of the alter guild for many years.
An avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, Anita could quote stats on all her favorite players, went to as many games as she could, and followed the team religiously. Her favorite player was Terry Bradshaw and she proudly displayed his autograph to prove it. As part of her Steelers' devotion, Anita made sure every Christmas tree in the family had at least one Pittsburgh Steeler player ornament with the instruction that it was to be prominently displayed. A history and movie buff, Anita could quote movie lines for fun and gave her nieces and nephews many a history lesson. Her affection for elephants turned into a collection made up of gifts from family who brought her anything with elephants that they saw.
Anyone who thinks there is no such thing as a truly selfless act, has never met Anita. She willingly sacrificed for her mother, sisters and family with no expectations in return. Having lost her father at a young age, family was all that mattered to Anita. When her mother became ill, Anita nursed her through a long illness and eventual decline without a complaint or a second thought. Anita's whole being was to care for and give to others -- first, for her mother and then again for her sister Linda, who battled with Parkinson's disease. She had a close and special friendship with her brother-in-law Barry who in later years helped care for her as her health declined. Anita was the absolute favorite of her nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews and a visit from her was better than when the circus came to town. A kid at heart, she loved nothing more than to "play", most especially in the ocean riding the waves, and did so up until the day when she was no longer able.
Anita is survived by her two sisters Pamela Reid Maney (Barry) of Lexington, SC and Patricia Reid Ford (the late Richard Ford, Jr.) of Atlanta, GA. She is also survived by her beloved nieces and nephews Jeffrey Peden Keller (Caroline), Carole Robinson Brabham (Heyward), Richard "Ricky" John Ford III (Janet Ann), Allison Ford Haber (Jeff), Jonathan Reid Maney and eight adoring grand nieces and nephews.
The family extends many thanks to the caretakers and medical staff at Tapestry House Memory Care, with a special thank you to Anita's hospice nurse Nancy Brophy, RN and the other members of the Capstone hospice team for their kind and compassionate care of Anita.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Lewis Memorial Park. 415 Beaverdam Road in Asheville.
Flowers are appreciated, but for those who choose, memorial donations may be made to Capstone Hospice, 5672 Peachtree Parkway, Suite J, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092 or to the ().
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 23, 2019