Ann Butterworth Harroff
1934 - 2020
Ann Butterworth Harroff

Morganton - Ann Butterworth Harroff died peacefully at The Berkeley Retirement Center in Morganton, NC, April 28, 2020. Born, Dec. 11, 1934 to Ruth Denham Butterworth and Dr. Herman Keidel Butterworth, Ann grew up in Lincoln Park, Michigan and attended Lincoln Park High School, 1948-1952. She and her family spent summers in Rondeau Bay on Lake Erie, MI where she and her brother, Alan, learned how to sail.

She attended college at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mi from 1952 - 1956 earning a BA, and Peabody College at Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN from 1956 - 1958 earning a Teaching Certificate.

She graduated from Peabody College at Vanderbilt in 1958.

When her parents retired and moved to Asheville, NC. Ann visited often and it was there that she met her future husband, Robert Harroff, at the famous Grove Park Inn. She and Robert (Bob) married June 11, 1959 and settled in Asheville. She taught at Asheville Newton Elementary for 2 years before starting her own family of three children.

Ann became a Christian in college and her love for the Lord shone in her kindness, her active participation in bible studies and community outreach. She was a devoted wife and teacher, with a special focus on educating youth in overcoming dyslexia.

She loved the great outdoors and pursued many different interests throughout her life including bee keeping, gardening, and bicycle touring. As a Girl Scout Leader, she hiked and camped in the Smokey & Blue Ridge Mtns. of NC.

Later in life, she became more deeply interested in people & their stories, often asking many questions to better understand. She was lively and engaging; often telling her own stories of favorite childhood memories spent sailing on the Great Lakes as a young girl.

Ann was survived by *her husband, Robert A. Harroff, now also deceased; children, Craig A. Harroff and wife Amy, Sharon R. Bass and husband, Samuel Q. Bass, Jr., and Ken R. Harroff; grandchildren, Kiedel C. Harroff and Roland Berger; brother, Alan Butterworth and wife, Lucy Butterworth; nieces, Laura E. Butterworth and Amy Butterworth Fahmy; and nephew, James K. Butterworth.

*at the time of Ann's death, her husband, Robert, was still living but he passed away Thurs. May 7, 2020.Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com.




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
