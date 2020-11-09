1/1
Ann Calloway Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Calloway Johnson

Weaverville - Ann Calloway Johnson, age 70, of Weaverville, died Sunday, November 8, 2020.

Mrs. Johnson was born September 1, 1950 in Rutherford County. She was a resident of Buncombe County for most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin R. "Joe" Johnson who died in 2019; father, Junior Lee Calloway, and brother, Clifford Calloway and wife Patricia.

Surviving are her mother, Hazel Calloway of Swannanoa; daughter, Tammie Hughes; son, Randy Johnson both of Weaverville; three grandchildren, Anthony and LaShara Hughes, and Dustin Newell; two great grandchildren, Kaylee Newell and Jocelyn Moore; sisters, Joyce Dockery of Woodfin, Deneda Smith and husband Roger of Canton, and Yvonne Greene and husband Kenny of Black Mountain; brother, Raeford Calloway and wife Revonda of Swannanoa; and several nieces and nephews.

Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverends Kenneth Pack and Daniel Reid will officiate. Burial will follow in Sky View Memorial Park, Asheville.

The family will receive friends 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Johnson's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by West Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved