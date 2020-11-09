Ann Calloway Johnson
Weaverville - Ann Calloway Johnson, age 70, of Weaverville, died Sunday, November 8, 2020.
Mrs. Johnson was born September 1, 1950 in Rutherford County. She was a resident of Buncombe County for most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin R. "Joe" Johnson who died in 2019; father, Junior Lee Calloway, and brother, Clifford Calloway and wife Patricia.
Surviving are her mother, Hazel Calloway of Swannanoa; daughter, Tammie Hughes; son, Randy Johnson both of Weaverville; three grandchildren, Anthony and LaShara Hughes, and Dustin Newell; two great grandchildren, Kaylee Newell and Jocelyn Moore; sisters, Joyce Dockery of Woodfin, Deneda Smith and husband Roger of Canton, and Yvonne Greene and husband Kenny of Black Mountain; brother, Raeford Calloway and wife Revonda of Swannanoa; and several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverends Kenneth Pack and Daniel Reid will officiate. Burial will follow in Sky View Memorial Park, Asheville.
The family will receive friends 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Johnson's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com
