Ann Davis
Fairview - Ann Davis, 71, of Fairview, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019.
Mrs. Davis was born June 25, 1947 in Madison County to the late James and Pearl McMahan. She was a dedicated employee with Kearfott for 36 years and she attended Swannanoa Heights Missionary Baptist Church.
Ann loved gardening, going to the beach and most of all, spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Tommy McMahan.
Ann is survived by her daughter, Michelle Shaw (Dale); sisters, Johnnie Allen, Carolyn Black (Clarence), Bertha White, and Deborah Von Vitzthume (Bill); brothers, Lon McMahan (Joan) and Tracy McMahan (Melanie); grandchildren, Rebekah, Michael, and Abigail; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Harwood Home for Funerals.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 3:00pm in Mountain View Memorial Park with Pastor Bruce Robinson officiating.
Michael Shaw, William Von Vitzthume, Deborah Von Vitzthume, Tracy McMahan, Hope McMahan, Billy Allen, and Trey Barrett will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Brooklyn Von Vitzthume and Liz Allen.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Asheville Cardiology, Asheville Heart, Mission Cardiology Heart Clinic and all the nurses and physicians on the Heart Floor at Mission.
Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 2, 2019