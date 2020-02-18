|
Ann Johnson Bussard
Mars Hill - Ann Johnson Bussard age 80 of Mars Hill went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, February 14, 2020.
Mrs. Bussard was born September 25, 1939 in Fluvanna County, VA to the late Thomas W. and Linda Mann Johnson. She was a resident of Madison County for the past 51 years.
In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her daughter, Gayle Bussard.
Mrs. Bussard is survived by her husband of 64 years, Rev. John E. Bussard; son Eddie Bussard and fiancé Anita; sister, Janet Kimball of Boise, ID; six grandchildren, Eddie Burns and wife Kim, Chris Bussard, Craig Bussard and wife Jamie, Cody Bussard, Ceara Bussard, and Celena Bussard and fiancé Jacob; six great-grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave, Weaverville, with the Rev. Dr. Tommy Justus and Rev. Worth Emory officiating. Burial will follow in Mars Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the funeral home.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Bussard's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020