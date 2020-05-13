|
|
Ann K. Wall
Candler - Ann K. Wall, 96, passed away at her home Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was a wonderful wife, mother and friend who was much loved, and she will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert "Speedy" Wall (67) and her brother, James Andrew Keever (93) and her sister Mary Louise Booker (98). She is survived her son Jay Kelly Wall.
Her father, John Kelly Keever was from WNC and met and married her mother Lessie Jackson after relocating to Alabama to build housing for railroad workers.
She graduated from Jefferson County High School in 1942 and began working, as she would all her adult life. With relatives in WNC and Alabama, her and the family would travel back and forth. Ann met her future husband, Speedy (a native of Mars Hill), through a cousin while on a trip to Asheville in 1947.
During the early 1950's work opportunities opened for the both of them in what was then called the "Magic City", Birmingham, AL., where they bought a home and raised their son while always making annual trips to the mountains of WNC to visit with family and life-long friends.
Eventually, Speedy's health began to fail him and they returned to Mars Hill to take care of Speedy's mother, Clara C. Wall, a longtime active resident, and associate of Mars Hill College.
From January 19, 1984 until January 11, 1997, Mrs. Wall served with distinction as one of the Magistrates for Madison County, and the 24th Judicial District. Mrs. Wall was an active and long-time member of the Mars Hill Baptist Church. In June 2005, she left Mars Hill and relocated to the retirement community of Pisgah Estates, Candler, NC.
Having outlived all her close friends and most of her relatives, an intimate graveside service will be held at Mars Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, 11:00am Thursday, May 14, 2020. The service will be conducted by Dr. Reverend Tommy Justus.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Care Partners Hospice, PO Box 25338, Asheville, NC 28813.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservie.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 13 to May 14, 2020