Ann McLeod Craven
Black Mountain - Ann McLeod Craven, born March 18, 1932 to Randall Alexander McLeod and Lucy Worth Currie McLeod in Maxton, NC, died Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Givens Highland Farms in Black Mountain, NC. She was 87. She is survived by her loving husband, John Watson Craven of Black Mountain, NC, her sons, John Currie Craven of Breckenridge, CO and Robert Alexander Craven (Laura) of St. Petersburg, FL, her grandchildren, Waine Alexander of Orlando, FL and Emily Ann of St. Petersburg, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased in death by her brothers, Randall A. McLeod, John C. McLeod, and Edward A. McLeod, her sister, Lucy Worth Mills Mawhinney, and her daughter, Elizabeth Ann Craven.
Ann grew up in Maxton, NC and attended Flora McDonald College. While in school she met John while working at a Presbyterian youth summer camp. They married in 1953 and began their partnership in the Ministry at First Presbyterian Church in Bartow, FL where their three children were born. She loved and cherished her husband and children and enjoyed sharing stories about them with anyone who would listen. She was fiercely proud of her Scottish heritage, represented by her active membership in the Montreat Scottish Society.
Ann was active in every church that John was called to through out his ministry. She especially enjoyed working with the youth, flower arranging, and decorative needle point at which she was exceptionally gifted. Her many skills enhanced and fulfilled every church they served. No matter where she went she made dear lifelong friends.
In the early 1980s Ann began her career as the Montreat Bookstore Manager, Montreat, NC. Through her energy and effort, the Bookstore was reorganized, prospered and grew to include a wonderful gift shop. Ann ran the bookstore for almost 20 years and enjoyed the many friends she made throughout the Montreat community. She was an active volunteer for the Montreat Conference Center and enjoyed arranging flowers for events and serving at the Welcome Center.
The family is grateful to the loving and caring staff at Givens Highland Farms, Care Partners/McDowell House, MemoryCare Asheville, and especially her caregiver, Cindy McCurry, who has been devoted to her the last 4 years.
Interment will take place at Montreat Columbarium / Memorial Garden on Sunday, August 11 at 1:00 PM. A service of Witness to the Resurrection will be held at Givens Highland Farms Assembly Room thereafter at 2:00 PM with a time of fellowship and greeting to follow. The service officiants are the Reverend Doctor Steve Runholt and the Reverend Eugene Craven.
Ann would be honored by memorial gifts made to the Montreat Conference Center.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 8, 2019