Ann Sales
Ann Sales

Asheville - Hester Ann Shuler Sales, 71, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 25, 2020 at her residence.

A native of Haywood County Bethel community where she attended Morning Star Baptist Church, she had resided in Buncombe County since 1976. She was Owner & Operator of Jones Cleaning Service in the Asheville community.

Mrs. Sales was a daughter of the late Virgil Shuler and Maggie Mae Goodson Shuler and was raised by her foster parents, the late Fred & Mabry Queen. She was also preceded in death by her 5 siblings.

Surviving are her husband whom she married February 17, 1995, Fred "Freddie" Wallace Sales of the home; children, Stephen Saunders of Washington State, Deana Hall of Cruso, Misty Dawn Jones of Mars Hill, Darrell Jones, II (Tara) of Candler, Samuel Sales (Christy) of Fairview, Susan Weaver (Michael) and Kimberly Cox (Larry) all of Leicester and James Allen Jones (Lynn) of Eddyville, KY; sisters, Louise Greene of Canton, Eddsue Teague of Spring Creek and Mazie Hargrove of Canton; brother, Verlin Shuler of Clyde; 7 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 2:30 PM Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Cane Creek Cemetery, with her sons, Darrell Jones, II and Jimmy Jones officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM Tuesday at Anders-Rice Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to: Cane Creek Cemetery Fund, 477 Old Fort Rd, Fairview, NC 28730.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
SEP
29
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Cane Creek Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
