Ann Sprinkle Payne
Oakboro - Ann Sprinkle Payne, 73, of Oakboro passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in her home. Her funeral service will be Thursday at 11 AM at Big Lick Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Springer officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 AM at the church prior to the service. A burial service will be held on Friday, February 14 at 11 AM at the Gosnell Family Cemetery in Marshall, NC.
Born November 21, 1946 in Madison County, NC to the late Roscoe and Vera Bruce Sprinkle, she was a member of Big Lick Baptist Church and worked as a bookkeeper. She was a member of the WMU and a volunteer at West Stanly Christian Ministries.
Mrs. Payne is survived by her husband of almost 54 years, A. Harold Payne of the home, son Patrick Ryan Payne and wife Daisy of Stanfield, sister Lucille Sprinkle Poindexter of Dobson, NC, and grandchildren Olivia Anne Payne and Patrick Ian Payne. A sister Robbie Jean Houston preceded her in death.
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Locust is serving the Payne family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020