West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
Graveside service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Ashelawn Gardens of Memory
Asheville, NC
Anna Hopson Ray Obituary
Anna Hopson Ray

WEAVERVILLE - Anna Hopson Ray, age 95, of Weaverville, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

Mrs. Ray was born August 5, 1923 in Knox County, TN to the late Charles William and Dona Smith Hopson; she was a resident of Buncombe County for most of her life. Anna formerly worked at Weaverville Drug Store. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll James Ray who died in 2007; two sister and two brothers.

Surviving are her son, Larry Ray and Lori Sharp; grandchildren, Lance Ray and wife Sarah, Hali Ray Holloman and husband Mark, and Burton Ray and wife Kelli; six great- grandchildren.

Her graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, Asheville.

The family will receive friends 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday prior to the graveside, at West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Avenue, Weaverville.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Ray's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 24, 2019
