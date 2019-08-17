Services
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Nazareth First Baptist Church
Anna K. Davis Smith


1938 - 2019
Anna K. Davis Smith Obituary
Anna K. Davis Smith

Asheville - Anna K. Davis Smith age 81 of Asheville NC, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019. She was born on July 28, 1938 to the late Mary Ann Davis and Robert Watkins. She is survived by daughter Deborah Bryant (Edgar) of Asheville; sons Michael (Vickie) Davis of Asheville, Alvin (Jackie) Davis of Georgia, Quintin Davis of Asheville, Darrell (Gwen) of Charlotte; sisters, Mary Frances Davis of Asheville, Linda K. Davis of Georgia; brother Leroy Alvin Davis of Asheville, 31 grandchildren, 67 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, special niece, Vivian (Gregory) and Stacey (Tyrone); daughter's best friend Wanda Lester of Asheville and many other family and friends. Funeral Services for Mrs. Smith will be held Sunday August 18th at 3pm at Nazareth First Baptist Church. Acknowledgements may be received at averysmemorialchapel.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 17, 2019
