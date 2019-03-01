|
Anna Kathryn Bailey
Burnsville - Anna Kathryn Bailey, 91, of Burnsville, died on February 27, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Yancey County. Anna was the daughter of Rabe and Katie Peterson of Burnsville. She was also preceded in death by a brother: R. M. Peterson of Las Vegas, NV; and her son-in-law: Stanley Carroll.
She is survived by a daughter: Beryl Carroll of Burnsville; a son: Warren Bailey and wife, Billie, of Hoschton, GA; her sister: Montez Blevins of Waynesville; 2 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and, a great, great granddaughter.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:30 PM Friday, March 1, 2019, at Micaville Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Beth and John Hall will hold the services.
Memorials may be made to the Yancey County Humane Society, 962 Cane River Church Road, Burnsville, NC 28714.
Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home is assisting the Bailey family.
To view this obituary or send a condolence visit www.holcombebrothers.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 1, 2019