|
|
Anna Mae Capps Coward
Castlewood, VA/ Asheville, NC - Anna Mae Capps Coward, 97, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at her home in Castlewood, Virginia. She was born in Madison County, NC on April 6, 1922 to the late Andrew J. Capps and Emma Roberts Capps. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Coward is also preceded in death by her husband, William E. "Bill" Coward; brother, Dewey "Bud" Capps of Mars Hill, NC; grandson, James Ingle; nephew, Bobby Capps and one great-nephew, Robbie Capps both of Mars Hill, NC
She is survived by one daughter, Pat Ingle; two granddaughters, Pam Long and Chrissie Haga (Danny), all of Castlewood, VA; one grandson, Jason Haga (Amber) of Lebanon, VA; two sisters, Adaleen Gahagan of Asheville, NC and Christine Medford of Candler, NC; one special cousin, Gladys Culbertson, of Asheville, NC, who she thought of as a sister, and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Coward graduated from Candler High School in the Class of 1940. She moved to Cleveland, Ohio where she resided for 46 years, working as a seamstress at Workware Corp. where she also served as union president for over 20 years. She was a very active member of Colley Avenue Church of God; serving as both a youth and adult Sunday school teacher over the course of her attendance there. Upon her retirement, she and her husband returned to Asheville, where she lived until the later part of her life. She was always a devoted church member and loved her church, most recently attending Swannanoa Church of God in Swannanoa, NC. She thoroughly enjoyed helping the women raise money from selling salsa and other homemade goods.
She left a positive impression on everyone who was fortunate enough to have known her. She was truly a light for the Lord in this world. She loved her family, her flowers, reading her Bible, doing word puzzles and most of all sharing her faith in The Lord.
A funeral service will be held 2:00PM Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. The Pastor Robert Haynie will officiate. Entombment will follow in Pisgah View Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Drew Capps, Jesse Jones, David Justice, Mike Medford and Terry Gahagan. The family will receive friends 1:00 - 2:00PM prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Swannanoa Church of God, PO Box 314, Swannanoa, NC 28778.
Due to allergies of a family member; it is requested no fragrances, perfume or colognes to be worn to services on Sunday.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020