Anna Mary Heintz Hayes
Asheville - Anna Mary Heintz Hayes, 94, of Asheville, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Brooks-Howell Home.
Born in Solen, ND to the late Peter and Adelhaid Schafer Heintz, she and her husband owned and operated Weaverville Variety Store and the Marshall Thrift Store. She is preceded in death by her husband of seventy years, William "Bill" Hayes who died in 2017.
Survivors include her children, Larry Hayes (Freda) of Woodfin, Richard Hayes (Kim) of Weaverville, Linda Hines (Lee) of Asheville, Debora Howell (Doug) of Asheville, and Kenneth Hayes (Teresa) of Birmingham, AL; eleven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Eugene's Catholic Church where she was a founding member. The Rev. Father Pat Cahill will officiate. The family will greet friends from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. prior to the Mass, and the burial will follow in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory.
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 20, 2019