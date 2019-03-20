Services
Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
856 Tunnel Rd
Asheville, NC 28805
(828) 299-4416
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Eugene's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Mary Heintz Hayes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anna Mary Heintz Hayes Obituary
Anna Mary Heintz Hayes

Asheville - Anna Mary Heintz Hayes, 94, of Asheville, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Brooks-Howell Home.

Born in Solen, ND to the late Peter and Adelhaid Schafer Heintz, she and her husband owned and operated Weaverville Variety Store and the Marshall Thrift Store. She is preceded in death by her husband of seventy years, William "Bill" Hayes who died in 2017.

Survivors include her children, Larry Hayes (Freda) of Woodfin, Richard Hayes (Kim) of Weaverville, Linda Hines (Lee) of Asheville, Debora Howell (Doug) of Asheville, and Kenneth Hayes (Teresa) of Birmingham, AL; eleven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Eugene's Catholic Church where she was a founding member. The Rev. Father Pat Cahill will officiate. The family will greet friends from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. prior to the Mass, and the burial will follow in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory.

Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now