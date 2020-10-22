Anna Ruth Coates Wallen
Weaverville - Anna Ruth Coates Wallen, age 92, of Weaverville, went to Heaven on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She was born in Madison County, NC, on March 21, 1928 to Abram L. Coates, Sr. and Pattie Rice Coates.
A graduate of Cecil's Business College, Ann was the secretary for many years at Camp Sequoyah, a prestigious private boys' summer camp located in the mountains of Weaverville. In the beginning, she had the pleasure of being employed by the camp's founder, Mr. C. Walton Johnson. After the camp closed in the late 1970's, she held fond memories of her tenure there as one of the highlights of her life.
A member of Merrimon Avenue Baptist Church, Ann was active in the Senior Citizens Group for as long as her health would permit. She loved traveling with Christian Tours. One of the highlights was a trip to Nova Scotia.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Gary Wallen, Sr., as well as brothers A.L., Paul, Harold and Farold, also sisters Clara Ramsey, Portia Davis and Pauline Phillips, as well as her beloved grandson, Justin Abram Wallen. She is survived by her son, Robert Gary Wallen, Jr. and wife Eleanor, daughter Janet Fawcett and husband Jon, grandchildren; Robby Wallen (Luana), Rachel Marin, Spencer Wallen (Jill), Jonathan Fawcett (Keeli), Emily Fawcett Henson (Matt), several great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A private graveside service was held at Ashelawn Garden of Memory with her children and grandchildren in attendance. In her memory, donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse at PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or at the following link: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/memorial-page/anna-coates-wallen-weaverville-nc/
A special note of appreciation to our friends who continued to show love and concern for our mother, known to many as Nanny, and for us during this most difficult time. Your prayers, calls, and texts served as a great source of comfort and strength.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org