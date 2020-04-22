Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Anna Smith Ramsey

Anna Smith Ramsey Obituary
Anna Smith Ramsey

Alexander - Anna Smith Ramsey, age 76, of Alexander, went to be with the Lord Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Anna was born June 5, 1943 in Buncombe County to the late Alex and Margorie Jones Smith; she was a resident of Buncombe County all of her life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Martha Smith Hensley.

Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Lane Ramsey; sons, Chris Ramsey and wife Dawn, and Allen Ramsey and wife Susan; sister, Deanna Penix and husband Marshall; brother, Lawrence Smith and wife Betty; grandchildren, Hannah and Eli, and grand dog, Rowdy.

Her graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in West Memorial Park, Weaverville. Reverend Scott Shields officiated.

Memorials may be made to Man Cave Ministry, 206 Old Home Road, Asheville, NC 28804, or go to www.mancaveministryinc.org/giving.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Ramsey's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
