Anne Bridges Setzer. January 30, 1936 - June 16, 2020 passed away peacefully at her home in Cullowhee, NC.
A native of Rutherford County, she was the daughter of the late Oscar Monroe Bridges and Elva Allen Bridges, and was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Bobby Neil Setzer, of Haywood County, two older sisters (Mary Powell and Ruby Houser) and one older brother (Boyce Bridges).
Anne was a 1954 graduate of Ellenboro High School. She graduated with honors from Western Carolina College in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science in Education. She received her Masters of Arts in Education in 1966.
She served as a high school English teacher and county librarian in Jackson County public schools where she was honored as Teacher of the Year (1986-87).
She was nurturing and dedicated to her personal family, her church family, her Catamount family, and friends (especially members of the "Do Nothing" Club). She had a love for music, theater, and literature. Her creative spirit "threaded through" her "made-from-scratch" homemaking and sewing projects.
Surviving are the four children, Allen Neil (Tiffany) of Hayesville, Laura Lembeck of Cullowhee, Joel Bobby (Lesha) of Cullowhee, and Steven Lee (Jennifer) of Easley, SC.
She is also survived by ten grandchildren, Jake Setzer (Catherine), Lindsey Sanders (Bobby), Leah Setzer, Alexander Lembeck, Natalie Lembeck, Katie Smith (Drew), Holly Weaver (Colt), Lee Setzer, Kathryn Williams (Chas) and Morgan Setzer, five great-grandchildren, Logan, Lauren, Luke, Liam, Archer, and her loving caregiver of four years, Michael Labena Faltamo of Ethiopia.
She will be honored at a private family gathering and graveside service. In lieu of visitation, a memory album, www.ckwilliamsmedia.wixsite.com/annesetzer has been established and letters of cherished memories and photos are invited to PO Box 72, Cullowhee, NC 28723. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either Cullowhee Baptist Church or Four Seasons Hospice.
An online registry is available at:
www.appalachianfuneralservices.com
Appalachian Funeral Services of Sylva, NC is serving the family.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.