Anne Taylor Alonso Lance 92 , wife of late George W. Lance passed March 3 . Daughter of The Late Sidney & Nellie A. Taylor . Grave side service will be Saturday March 14 2020 at Forest lawn Memorial Park Candler NC at 1:00pm. Family will receive Friends after the service . In lieu of Flowers Donations to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center, Duke Cancer Center 20 Duke Medicine Circle Clinic 3-1 Durham, NC 27710-2000 or Messino Cancer Center 551 Brevard Road Asheville, NC 28806.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2020
