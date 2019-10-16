|
|
Annemarie Grace Fender
Weaverville - Our precious amazing Annemarie Grace Fender died early Sunday, October 13, 2019, she was 6 years old.
From before Annemarie was born until the very end of her journey with us she fought like the warrior queen she was meant to be. Annemarie was just as sweet and happy as she was sassy and determined. Through all her medical struggles, she persevered with grace. Annemarie loved camping with her family and playing on her ipad. She adored her stuffed monkeys and Minnie Mouse. Annemarie enjoyed meeting many new friends on all of her great adventures.
Annemarie led the way and taught all of us how to live in her world. She never seemed to question her journey. Annemarie embraced and loved her life.
We are forever changed by Annemarie and pray we can hear her wisdom for the rest of our lives.
Annemarie was born April 25, 2013 in Buncombe County to Paul and Cheryl Fender: she was a resident of Buncombe County all of her life. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother Sharon Marie Fuchs; maternal grandfather, Dennis Fagnant, Sr.; and brother, Caleb Fender.
Surviving in addition to her parents are her sister Andrea Torres; twin brother, Wyatt Fender; maternal grandmother, Mary Louise Fagnant; paternal grandfather, Dan Fender and Shelia Medford, Mamaw Judy Fender; and paternal great grandmother, Leelia Thomas Fender. Annemarie has many aunts and uncles and cousins that she loved very much. The love and care of Annemarie goes well beyond family and friends to include her medical team, therapists and school teachers.
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00am Saturday, October 19, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Rev. Zach Cicillian will officiate. Burial will follow in Clark's Chapel Cemetery, Weaverville.The family will receive friends 6:00pm to 8:00pm Friday, October 18, 2019 at the funeral home.
Flowers are acceptable and appreciated. Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider: America Gift Processing, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ, 85016.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Miss Fender's obituary at www.westfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019