Annetta June Brown McCarter
Anderson, SC - Annetta June Brown McCarter, 96, beloved mother, grandmother and sister, of Anderson, SC, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at Summit Place Anderson. She was born on August 15, 1923 in Dallas, NC to the late Everett E. Brown and Faye Kennedy Brown. She was the widow of the late William Tolen McCarter.
June formerly worked as the financial secretary for First Presbyterian Church in Asheville, NC. She moved to Anderson, SC 16 years ago.
She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Rebecca M. Hopkins and her husband, Charlie of Anderson, SC; grandchildren, Elaine Newberry (Archie), Kimberly Poore (Matt) and Richard McCarter (Kathy); step-grandson, Randy Hopkins (Cheryl); ten great-grandchildren; and sister, Joyce B. Gibbens of Asheville, NC.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son, William Tolen McCarter, Jr.; one brother; and four sisters.
The funeral service will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church Anderson with Rev. Dr. Dennis Tedder officiating. Interment will be Friday, March 13th in Green Hills Cemetery, Asheville, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church Anderson, 302 W. Whitner St., Anderson, SC 29625 or Summit Place of Anderson, 107 Perpetual Square Dr., Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020