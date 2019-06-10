|
|
Annie (Anne) Huggins Tallent
Macon - Annie (Anne) Huggins Tallent, 97, a native of Macon County, died June 7, 2019 at Vero Health and Rehab Center in Sylva, NC. Anne was born February 14, 1922 and was the daughter of William Arthur Huggins and Goldie Ethel Welch Huggins of the Burningtown Community in Macon County.
Anne was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW and a member of Franklin First Baptist Church.
Growing up in her beloved Burningtown during the Depression, she developed a strength often referred to as "mountain grit" which sustained her throughout her life. She was an avid gardener and quilter who took pride in the quilts she made for her family. In later years, she enjoyed watching wrestling on tv, the deer on the "weedy hillside" and the bird at the feeders.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Paul Tallent who died in 2012, infant brother Jeffney and sisters Nellie Holbrook, Evelyn Fouts and Bedell Huggins.
Anne is survived by her five children: Linda Ownbey of Candler, Sam Tallent (Janey) of Franklin, Doug Tallent (Martha) of Asheville, Jerry Tallent (Beth) of Franklin and Debbie Tallent of Franklin. She was lovingly known as "Mamaw" by her six grandchildren: Lisa Whitaker (Tim) of Fairview, Matthew Tallent (Jean) of Franklin, Josh Tallent (Liz) of Asheville, Joseph Tallent (Katie) of Asheville, Laura Smith (Josh) of Franklin and Paul Tallent (Megan) of Asheville. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren: Amanda and Jacob Whitaker of Fairview, Ben, Louise and Helen Kate Tallent of Asheville and numerous nieces and nephews. Additionally, she is survived by her good friends Violet Pannell of Franklin and Jackie Brown of Jackson County.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, June 10 in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Dr. Robert Brown will officiate. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery with Rev. Tommy Fouts officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be grandsons Josh Tallent, Joseph Tallent, Paul Tallent, Matthew Tallent, great-grandson Jacob Whitaker and nephew Jim Fouts.
The family would like to thank the staff at Vero for their loving care of "Miss Annie" and their support of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Franklin or to Burningtown Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
Online condolences can be made at [email protected]
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 10, 2019