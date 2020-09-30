Annie McClure
Annie McClure passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. A public viewing will be held from 11:00 am-1:00 pm Friday, October 2, 2020 in the chapel of Ray Funeral & Cremation Service. Funeral service will be 2:00 pm Friday, October 2, 2020 also in the chapel. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all attendees must wear a face covering and practice social distancing protocols. Live-streaming of the service will be available via the website at rayfuneralcremation.com
