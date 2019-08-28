Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Anthony Asher Hensley

Anthony Asher Hensley Obituary
Anthony Asher Hensley

Barnardsville - Anthony "Asher" Hensley, 2 months, of Barnardsville, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019. He is the son of Mandy Rice and Gary Hensley. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Anthony Rice; maternal great grandfather, Douglas Carswell; and paternal great-great grandfather, Edd Cook.

In addition to his parents, Asher is also survived by his sister, Skylar Willow Hensley; maternal grandmother, Lori Peterson (Stanley); paternal grandparents, Gary and Marie Hensley; aunt, Patsy Coates (Dalton); uncle, Brandon Hughes (Dylan); cousins, Emma and Abby Coates; maternal great grandparents, Harry and Debbie Rice; maternal great grandmother, Columbia Carswell; paternal great grandparents, Raymond and Patsy Cook; paternal great-great grandmother, Hazel Cook; and special family friends, Sam and Angie Webb.

A funeral service will be held at 2pm Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverend Raymond Cook will officiate. Burial will follow in the Lower Metcalf Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 28, 2019
