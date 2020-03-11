Services
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for April Philbeck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

April Dawn Philbeck


1976 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
April Dawn Philbeck Obituary
April Dawn Philbeck

Asheville - April Dawn Wilson Philbeck, 43, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals.

A native of Buncombe County and resident for most of her life, she formerly worked at Carolina Village in Hendersonville and Autumn Care in Saluda.

April was a daughter of Cathy Faye Wilson Sprouse and husband, the late Bruce Allen Sprouse of Alexander; father, the late Larry Eugene Lankford; daughter, Alexandria Diaz and husband, Scott McGraw of Saluda; one granddaughter; sisters, Debbie Spouse and husband, Jim Owenby of Alexander and Malina Blanton and husband, Trip Blanton of Fletcher and former husband, Devin Anthony Philbeck.

A time of gathering will be held from 2 to 4 PM on Sunday, March 15, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to: The Seniors and Pets of Meals on Wheels of Asheville/Buncombe County, 146 Victoria Road, Asheville, NC 28801 or www.mowabc.org

To sign April's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of April's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -