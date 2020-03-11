|
April Dawn Philbeck
Asheville - April Dawn Wilson Philbeck, 43, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals.
A native of Buncombe County and resident for most of her life, she formerly worked at Carolina Village in Hendersonville and Autumn Care in Saluda.
April was a daughter of Cathy Faye Wilson Sprouse and husband, the late Bruce Allen Sprouse of Alexander; father, the late Larry Eugene Lankford; daughter, Alexandria Diaz and husband, Scott McGraw of Saluda; one granddaughter; sisters, Debbie Spouse and husband, Jim Owenby of Alexander and Malina Blanton and husband, Trip Blanton of Fletcher and former husband, Devin Anthony Philbeck.
A time of gathering will be held from 2 to 4 PM on Sunday, March 15, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to: The Seniors and Pets of Meals on Wheels of Asheville/Buncombe County, 146 Victoria Road, Asheville, NC 28801 or www.mowabc.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020