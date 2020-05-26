|
April Michelle Banks
Fairview - April Michelle Banks, age 37, of Fairview, went to be with Jesus Saturday, May 23, 2020.
April was born April 3, 1983 in Hinds County, Mississippi to Howard and Kathy Camp O'Neal; she was a resident of North Carolina since 1994. She was a loving daughter, wife and mother. April loved God and her church and was very devoted to family. She loved the outdoors, hiking, mountains, and streams. April attended Cedar Hill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Jody Banks; daughter, Katherine LeRayne Banks (8 months); son, Rocky Banks (3); three step daughters, Amelia, Hailey and Deanna Banks; brother, Tim O'Neal and wife Jessica; and four nephews, Colby, Caeden, Camden and Cael O'Neal.
Her graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Cedar Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Alexander. Reverend Eddie Rice will officiate.
