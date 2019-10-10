Services
Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home, Inc.
501 East Main Street
Burnsville, NC 28714
828-682-2310
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Honeycutt-Price Cemetery
Georges Fork Road
Burnsville, NC
Arcemus "Rc" Silver

Arcemus "Rc" Silver Obituary
Arcemus "RC" Silver

Asheville - Arcemus "RC" Silver, 86, of Asheville, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019, at CarePartners Solace Center after a brief illness. A native of Yancey County, he was a son of the late Clyde and Atlas Honeycutt Silver. He was also preceded in death by a sister: Bula England; and a brother: Rev. Jack Silver. "RC" was a US Army Veteran.

Surviving are his wife: Jeanette Hughes Silver; a daughter: Teresa Silver Mizelle of the home; grandchildren: Nicholas and Zachary Mizelle of Richmond, VA, and Olivia Mizelle of Morganton; great grandchildren: Evan, Spencer and Griffin Savage.

A graveside service will be held at 2PM Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Honeycutt-Price Cemetery on Georges Fork Road in Burnsville.

Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home is serving the Silver family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
